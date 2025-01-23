17 companies technically qualify for tranche-III of CAREC

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority (NHA) while evaluating bids submitted for the tranche III of Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Corridor Programme has declared 17 companies technically qualified.

The tranche-III comprised 4 lots for which technical and financial proposals were sought independently from reputable construction firms. A total of 20 firms submitted their bids against this project.

There were six companies in the run for 58km long lot-1 between Rajanpur – Jampur, seven for 64km long lot-2 between Jampur-DG Khan, five for 112km long lot-3 between DG Khan - Tibbi Qaisrani and two for 96km long lot-4 between Tibbi Qaisrani - Di Khan.

However, after technical evaluation, five firms were qualified for lot-1 and lot-2 each, four firms for lot-3 and two firms for lot-4. The total PC-I cost of these lots is Rs85.44 billion.

The firms declared technically qualified for lot-1 include a joint venture of Ningxia Communications Construction and M/s Rustam Associates, M/s Zahir Khan and Brothers (ZKB), M/s China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group, a joint venture of M/s Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited, M/s Al-Mehreen Enterprises and M/s Hasas Construction (Pvt) Ltd and a joint venture of M/s Jiangsu Haitong Construction Engineering and M/s Aitmaad Builders & Developers (ABD).

Meanwhile, for lot-2 the successful companies include a joint venture of M/s Ningxia Communications Construction and M/s Dynamic Constructors, M/s China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group, and a joint venture of M/s Jiangsu Haitong Construction Engineering, M/s Aitmaad Builders & Developers (ABD) and a joint venture of M/s Zhong Gang Construction Group, M/s Matracon Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd and M/s Abdul Waheed Khan and M/s Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group.

On the other side, for lot-3 a joint venture of M/s Ningxia Communications Construction and M/s Dynamic Constructors, M/s China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group, a joint venture of M/s Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited, M/s Al-Mehreen Enterprises and M/s Hasas Construction (Pvt) Ltd and a joint venture of M/s Zhong Gang Construction Group, M/s Matracon Pakistan and M/s Abdul Waheed Khan are declared technically successful.

However, only two companies including a joint venture of M/s Ningxia Communications Construction, M/s Rustam Associates and M/s Dynamic Constructors and a joint venture of M/s Zahir Khan and Brothers (ZKB) and Sultan Mehmood Khan and Company SMC are declared technically successful.

When approached, the Member Aided Projects Shahid Ahsan explained that the project is being executed with the help of Asian Development Bank. He informed that after technical evaluation now the financial evaluation of the bids would be carried out and lowest bidders would be awarded the project.

He aid that under tranche-III, an additional carriageway would be built on N-55 between Rajhanpur-DG Khan and DI Khan in which a two lane highway would be converted into four lane highway.

It is pertinent to mention here that NHA is already executing CAREC tranche-I and trance-II. The tranche-I includes a 66.37km long section-I between Petaro-Sehawan and a 43.4km long section-II between Ratodero-Shikarpur.

The section-I between Petaro-Sehawan is being built by M/s Xinjiang Beixin Road and Bridge Group, which is substantially completed with 98 percent progress while section-II between Ratodero-Shikarpur is 43 percent completed, which is being constructed by a joint venture of M/s TIEC and Umer Jan.

The tranche-II of the CAREC also have four lots including 62.42km long lot-1 between Shikarpur-Kandhkot, 58.78km long being constructed by M/s ZKB with 14 percent progress, 58.78km long lot-2 between Kandhkot-Kashmore being constructed by M/s CCECC with 16 percent progress, 48.90km long lot-3 between Kashmore-Rojhan being constructed by M/s ZKB with 23 percent progress and 51.85km long lot-3 between Rojhan to Rajanpur being constructed by M/s ZKB with 20 percent progress.