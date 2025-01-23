60pc govt officers fail to clear test for posting in missions abroad

ISLAMABAD - Approximately 60 percent of the federal government officers appeared in the written test for Trade and Investment Officers for posting in Pakistani missions abroad have failed to qualify.

Out of 178 candidates who appeared in the test, 106 have failed while only 72 have passed by securing 60% or higher marks, according to the result of the written test released here. Among those who passed, include 37 from BPS-18, 22 of BPS-19 and 13 from BPS-20.

The highest number of 25 qualifying candidates are from Inland Revenue Service (IRS), followed by Commerce & Trade Group 19, Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) 13, Customs 8 , Pakistan Audit and Account group (PAAS) 3 and 2 each from Office Management (OMG) and Economist groups. The written test was conducted by Lahore Institute of Management Sciences (LUMS).

The overall weightage of the written test/ assessment shall be 60% and passing marks will be 60%. The final evaluation of qualifying candidates shall be done through interview by an Interview Board headed by the Commerce Minister, constituted with the approval of the Prime Minister. The weightage of the interview shall be 40%.

The successful candidates will be appointed for 28 posts across various Pakistani mission abroad. Of the 28 positions available abroad, appointment for the five position have been exempted by the Prime Minister from the written test. The selection process for Ambassador WTO-Geneva (BS-21/22), Economic Minister Brussels (BS-20), two posts of Trade and Investment Counsellors (TIC)-WTO, Geneva (BS-19) and Director (ECO)-Tehran (BS-19) will be done through Special Selection Board (SSB).

According the policy guidelines all posts of Trade and Investment Officers, except Ambassador WTO-Geneva (BS21/22), Economic Minister-Brussels (BS-20), two posts of Trade and Investment Counsellors (TIC)-WTO, Geneva (BS-19) and Director (ECO)-Tehran (BS-19), that are vacant and available or are likely to become vacant and available within next 12 months shall be advertised along with the eligibility criteria.

For the remaining 23 vacancies, a minimum of 40%, 50% and 60% of the vacancies in any particular selection cycle will be reserved for BS-20, BS-19 and BS-18 officers of CTG respectively. In case the sufficient number of CTG officers cannot qualify to fill these reserved vacancies, the unfilled ones will go to general pool.

In order to utilize their contacts and networking, candidates from amongst the Pakistani Diaspora and the Private Sector (Pakistani nationals) shall be eligible for appointment, subject to fulfilment of criteria laid down in these guidelines. There shall be a quota of 10% for such candidates in the posts of Trade and Investment Officers in Pakistan’s Missions abroad. For the purpose of this policy, Pakistani Diaspora shall be considered for countries of their foreign nationality/residency only.

In case of non-availability of suitable candidates for reserved positions of private sector/Pakistani diaspora, the qualified public sector candidates shall be considered against the 10% quota in order of merit. The shortlisted candidates shall appear in a Specialized Test having following components:

These trade officers will be posted in 23 missions including Kabul, Moscow, Instanbul, London, Athens, Urumqi, Baghdad, Singapore, Chengdu, Beijing, Paris, Frankfurt, Tehran, Tashkent, Los Angeles, Budapest, Muscat, Darussalam, Maputo, Kuwait City, Brussels, Doha and Dushanbe.