Aisam-ul-Haq hails special athletes as role models

LAHORE - Pakistan’s pride of performance tennis star and Associate Secretary General of Pakistan Olympic Association, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, has said that sports unite hearts and are not solely about winning medals.

“The true essence of sports lies in highlighting the importance of special individuals in society and promoting unity,” he expressed these views during his visit to the Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) camp office in connection with the 10th Lakson Investment SOP Unified Marathon, scheduled on January 26 in Karachi.

SOP Chairperson Ronak Iqbal Lakhani, POA Vice President Maj (R) Majid Waseem, Associate Secretary Tehmina Asif, PSBA Chairman Alamgir Sheikh, SOP Board Member Asma Hasan, Pakistan Women Swimming Association President Yasmin Ahmed, SFP President Asif Azeem, POA Individual Member Syed Waseem Hashmi, and Nabeel Khan were also present on the occasion.

Aisam met with volunteers at the marathon registration desk and appreciated their enthusiasm and dedication. SOP Chairperson Ronak Lakhani shared details of the marathon preparations, revealing that the event would feature a 21-kilometer half-marathon, 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer runs, a 1-kilometer unified and wheelchair walk. She highlighted that the primary goal of the marathon is to express solidarity with special individuals in society.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, over 800 special athletes, individuals with disabilities, students, men, women, children, artists, players, and prominent figures from the social and sports sectors are expected to participate in the marathon. Registration for the event will remain open until the evening of January 25.

On the occasion, Aisam congratulated Ronak Lakhani and her team on organizing the marathon for the 10th consecutive year. He remarked that special athletes, who have brought pride and accolades to Pakistan with their remarkable performances, are role models for all of us. The Special Olympics team also presented AisamQureshi with a shield and gifts in recognition of his support.