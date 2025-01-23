Thursday, January 23, 2025
Anti encroachment operation continues

January 23, 2025
SARGODHA   -   A grand anti-encroachment operation is underway in markets and on major roads in the district. According to a press release issued here, under the operation led by ADCG/CO MC Umar  Farooq, permanent and temporary encroachments were demolished on City Road, Urdu Bazaar,  and Khushab road.

The roadside pushcarts were relocated and arranged systematically in designated areas.  In Bhagtanwala Main Bazaar, shopkeepers were directed to keep their goods within  their boundaries. Similar operations were being conducted in all tehsils under the supervision of assistant commissioners.

