Anti encroachment operation continues

SARGODHA - A grand anti-encroachment operation is underway in markets and on major roads in the district. According to a press release issued here, under the operation led by ADCG/CO MC Umar Farooq, permanent and temporary encroachments were demolished on City Road, Urdu Bazaar, and Khushab road.

The roadside pushcarts were relocated and arranged systematically in designated areas. In Bhagtanwala Main Bazaar, shopkeepers were directed to keep their goods within their boundaries. Similar operations were being conducted in all tehsils under the supervision of assistant commissioners.