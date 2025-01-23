Aryna Sabalenka defeats Paula Badosa to secure third consecutive Australian Open final

Defending champion set aside her close friendship with to power into her third straight final on Thursday. The Belarusian world number one triumphed 6-4, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena, keeping her dream alive of achieving a historic three-peat in Melbourne.

Sabalenka, 26, will face either Polish second seed Iga Swiatek or American 19th seed Madison Keys in Saturday’s final. The hard, fast courts of Melbourne Park have proven to be Sabalenka’s stronghold, with the top seed now boasting a remarkable 20-match winning streak at the tournament.

If Sabalenka clinches the title, she will become the first woman since Martina Hingis in 1999 to win three consecutive crowns. Only four other players—Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Steffi Graf, and Monica Seles—have achieved the feat. Court was in the stadium to witness Sabalenka’s impressive performance.

“Honestly, I don’t know. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my team that we’re able to put ourselves in such a situation,” Sabalenka said after the match. “If I’m able to put my name into history, it will mean a lot. It will mean the world to me.”

Despite her friendship with Badosa, Sabalenka treated the match as all business. The pair share a strong bond, with Sabalenka previously describing Badosa as her “best friend” and “soulmate.”

“It was a tough match, a tough battle,” Sabalenka acknowledged. “I hope she’s still my friend. I’m sure she’ll hate me for the next hour, day, or two, but I’m okay with that. After that, I think we’ll be back to being friends, back to going out together and shopping.”

The 11th seed Badosa, who stunned world number three Coco Gauff in straight sets to reach her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at 27, started the match with confidence. She broke Sabalenka early to take a 2-0 lead, capitalizing on unforced errors from the Belarusian.

However, Sabalenka quickly found her rhythm, rallying from 0-40 to break back as Badosa’s error count grew. From there, the top seed dominated the match, utilizing her powerful baseline game and precision to seal her spot in the final.

With a historic third title within reach, Sabalenka’s performance in Melbourne continues to solidify her place as one of the sport’s most formidable players.