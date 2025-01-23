ATC issues arrest warrants for Omar Ayub in May 9 riots case

The Sargodha Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued arrest warrants for Omar Ayub, opposition leader in the National Assembly, after he failed to appear in court for the third consecutive hearing in a case related to the May 9 riots and vandalism in Mianwali.

The hearing took place under tight security, with several accused, including Punjab Assembly opposition leader Ahmed Khan Bhuchar, Sanam Javed, Aalia Hamza, MNA Bilal Ijaz, and other party workers, appearing before the court.

Despite his lawyers submitting a medical certificate, the court expressed frustration over Omar Ayub's repeated absences, noting that his non-appearance has delayed the framing of charges against other accused individuals.

The court has now issued arrest warrants for the senior PTI leader and adjourned the case until January 30 for further proceedings.

