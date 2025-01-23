ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Omar Ayub, Shibli

Court indicts 33 protesters, grants post-arrest bails to 28 accused.

FAISALABAD/Islamabad - An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz in connection with May 9 riots cases. As per details, the court heard the case registered in Civil Lines police station Faisalabad and issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI leaders including Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Kanwal Shauzab and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary. Earlier, PTI founder Imran Khan approached the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking post-arrest bail in several May 9 cases registered against him.

Meanwhile, a local court in Islamabad on Wednesday indicted 33 protesters linked to a protest case and directed the presentation of evidence at the next hearing. Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Shahzad Gondal heard the two cases which were filed at the Ramna police station in connection with a protest on November 26. The court indicted 33 protestors, who appeared before the court and denied the charges against them. The cases include allegations of arson, vandalism, violation of Section 144. The magistrate has called for evidence to be presented at the next hearing, scheduled for January 27. The proceedings have been adjourned until evidence is submitted.

In another related development, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to 28 accused in cases pertaining to PTI’s protest on November 26, at D-Chowk Islamabad. The court, however, dismissed the bail petition of one accused in same cases. Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abul Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the bail applications, during which Sardar Muhammad Masroof Khan Advocate, Amna Ali Advocate, Ansar Kayani Advocate, and Fathullah Burki Advocate presented arguments on behalf of the accused. Cases have been registered against the accused in Secretariat Police Station, Kohsar and others. The court granted bail to 28 accused while rejecting the bail of one accused.