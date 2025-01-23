ATC issues show-cause to PTI lawyer in GHQ gate attack case

Rawalpindi - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge here on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to a female lawyer for signing power attorney to represent ex-premier Imrn Khan while her license was suspended.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah issued the notices to advocate Mashal Yousafzai for submitting the power of attorney to legally represent the PTI founder and asked her to explain why legal action should not be initiated against her. The court directed the lawyer to submit her reply on January 25, the next date of hearing in the case of attack on gate of GHQ in Rawalpindi on May 9, 2023.

In the ongoing trial, the court recorded statements of four prosecution witnesses against the accused PTI leaders for allegedly ordering and carrying out violent protests at the GHQ gate following arrest of Imran Khan. Senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja and advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry also joined the legal team representing Imran Khan in the case.

During the proceedings Zaheer Shah, prosecutor in the case, raised the issue with the court that advocate Mashal could not represent any accused in a court of law as her professional license remained suspended. He submitted a certificate issued from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council stating that license of Mashal remained suspended.

Talking to The Nation, prosecutor Zaheer Shah said that it was on January 6 last year when the KP Bar Council suspended Mashal’s license. The action was taken after some lawyers complained to the bar council after Mashal tweeted against the lawyers’ provincial regulatory body. Advocate Mashal was unhappy after police stopped lawyers from entering the Peshawar High Court.

The prosecutor further said that Mashal appealed to Advocate General of KP, who acting as chairman of the KP Bar Council restored the license of the female lawyer. However, the complainant challenged the decision in Pakistan Bar Council which once again suspended the license of the PTI lawyer.

When asked what action the ATC judge could take against Mashal, Zaheer Shah said that it was a professional misconduct on the part of the lawyer. The court can ask the KP Bar Council for consideration. Secondly, the court can order registration of an FIR against her for committing forgery, the prosecutor opined.