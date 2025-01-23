Bid to smuggle weapons into Pakistan foiled at Afghan border

ISLAMABAD - An attempt to smuggle a large cache of foreign weapons from Afghanistan into Pakistan was foiled by security forces on Wednesday.

According to credible sources, on January 8, 2025, security forces seized a truck loaded with weapons at the Ghulam Khan Border Terminal near the Pak-Afghan border in South Waziristan.

The sources confirmed that the seized weapons included advanced foreign-made ammunition and magazines. According to the sources, the recovered arsenal include 26 M16 rifles, 292 magazines for M16 and M4 rifles with over 10,000 bullets.

Additionally, the sources confirmed the recovery of 9 magazines and 244 bullets for AK-47 rifles.

During checking, 744 rounds of light machine gun ammunition and a large number of linkers were also seized. The sources revealed the weapons were hidden in a secret compartment within the truck driver’s cabin.

The sources confirmed that the truck, along with its concealed compartments and packaging, was prepared in Afghanistan. The recovered weapons and ammunition were intended for use in terrorist activities in Pakistan. In the past, foreign weapons from Afghanistan have been linked to acts of terrorism in Pakistan, often associated with terrorists and extremist groups.

The security sources said the use of foreign-made weapons by extremist elements is clear evidence that Afghan territory continues to be used for terrorist activities against Pakistan. Defense experts say although the Afghan Taliban and extremist groups deny the use of Afghan soil for such purposes, the reality counters their claims. The experts further commented that presence of extremist and terrorist leaders and their affiliates in Afghanistan is a clear indication of collusion between the Afghan Taliban and militant and extremist groups.

The security experts further said it is evident that Afghan checkpoints are facilitating these extremist groups. The defense experts said seizure of these weapons proves that extremists are operating under the protection of the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan has opened its border terminals to alleviate the economic hardships of Afghan citizens, however, this facility is being misused.

They said by promoting terrorism, the Afghan Taliban and extremist groups are also acting against the interests of the Afghan people.