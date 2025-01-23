Bilawal summons PPP CEC meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday summoned a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) for tomorrow (January 24) at Zardari House in Islamabad to take ‘important decisions.’ The meeting will bring together all members of the CEC to deliberate on pressing political matters concerning the country, the PPP said. The agenda of the meeting includes ‘important decisions’ that will shape the PPP’s approach to current political challenges. This comes at a crucial time as tensions simmer between the PPP and its coalition partner, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). Close aides of Zardari emphasized that while the PPP remains committed to maintaining government’s stability, it insists on the full implementation of agreed-upon terms. This marks a shift from the PPP’s earlier position, where it had threatened to withdraw its support if its grievances were not addressed. In recent discussions, the PPP reaffirmed its support for the coalition government in exchange for assurances that promises would be fulfilled.