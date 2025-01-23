Thursday, January 23, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Bilawal summons PPP CEC meeting tomorrow

Bilawal summons PPP CEC meeting tomorrow
SHAFQAT ALI
January 23, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday summoned a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) for tomorrow (January 24) at Zardari House in Islamabad to take ‘important decisions.’ The meeting will bring together all members of the CEC to deliberate on pressing political matters concerning the country, the PPP said. The agenda of the meeting includes ‘important decisions’ that will shape the PPP’s approach to current political challenges. This comes at a crucial time as tensions simmer between the PPP and its coalition partner, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). Close aides of Zardari emphasized that while the PPP remains committed to maintaining government’s stability, it insists on the full implementation of agreed-upon terms. This marks a shift from the PPP’s earlier position, where it had threatened to withdraw its support if its grievances were not addressed. In recent discussions, the PPP reaffirmed its support for the coalition government in exchange for assurances that promises would be fulfilled.

Govt tables PECA Bill in NA to deal with fake news

Tags:

SHAFQAT ALI

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1737525261.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025