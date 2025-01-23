Bill to convert Lahore Gymkhana land into public park lands in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE - Treasury members on Wednesday voiced their dissatisfaction with the government’s failure to present the Lahore Gymkhana Club’s records before the Assembly—a matter pending for over six months. Expressing the Assembly’s frustration, treasury member Chaudhry Iftikhar Chachar introduced a private member’s bill proposing to convert the Gymkhana Club’s land into a public park for citizens. Speaker Malik Mohammad Ahmad criticized the management of the Lahore Gymkhana Club for failing to deposit even a nominal rent for the 1,070 kanals of government land it occupies. He revealed that the rent is a mere 50 rupees but noted with irony that even this amount was not being paid. The speaker further questioned why leniency was shown towards the club while rents for shops on government land, occupied by ordinary citizens, had been increased by 2,500 percent. He added that the abrupt increases in these rents were not backed by a Cabinet decision. The speaker referred the bill to the relevant committee for review. Meanwhile, the opposition intensified its protest, demanding the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan. Opposition members surrounded the Deputy Speaker’s dais and raised slogans for an extended period. Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Chantar urged the members to return to their seats, sarcastically noting that enough video clips had already been made of their demonstration. The session, which started after a delay of one hour and 39 minutes, began with opposition member Mian Ejaz Shafi raising a point of order regarding delays in addressing 300 adjournment motions submitted by the opposition. The speaker directed that these motions be taken up in the Law Committee. During the post-budget discussion, Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar criticized the government for inefficient budget utilization. He accused the administration of exhausting its budget by March and questioned how much of the allocated funds had been spent in the first six months. Bhachar also accused ministers of merely reading out bureaucratically drafted statements without substance. In response, Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman dismissed the opposition’s criticism as baseless. He detailed budget allocations, highlighting Rs. 6 billion for the Primary and Secondary Health Department and Rs. 4 billion for the Medical Education Department. He also noted the establishment of distinct identities for the Safe System Department sector and both metro projects. Concluding the session, the Speaker made a subtle appeal to the opposition leader to reconsider the February 8 protest, citing the upcoming Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference. After completing the agenda, the session was adjourned indefinitely. Meanwhile, the Punjab Cabinet has approved an amendment to Section 24 of the Motor Vehicles Ordinance Act, 1965, a significant move aimed at streamlining vehicle registration processes across the province. A spokesperson for the Excise and Taxation Department said that, under the existing law, vehicle owners were required to register their vehicles in their district of permanent residence. However, with the new amendment, residents of Punjab will now have the flexibility to register their vehicles in any district within the province.

Since 2020, registration numbers have been issued under a unified registration series across Punjab. The proposed amendment will also remove any restrictions on the movement of vehicles between provinces.

The amendment seeks to enhance the enforcement of motor vehicle laws and simplify the e-challan process. Additionally, vehicle owners will benefit from expanded online services, including vehicle transfers, e-registration cards and the online payment of token taxes.

The spokesperson added that the amendment will come into effect after approval by the Provincial Assembly.

Director General Excise & Taxation Punjab, Umar Sher Chatta emphasised that these reforms would modernise the vehicle registration and taxation systems, making them more efficient and user-friendly for the residents of Punjab.