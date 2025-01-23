Breaking the Cycle

Child marriage—the marrying of boys or girls under 18—is a persistent issue in many societies. I often wonder why this destructive practice, which can ruin lives, continues to be culturally tolerated. Early marriage is a long-standing social evil, prevalent across various cultures.

Child marriage results in numerous tragedies: many young girls die during childbirth, while others suffer from delayed physical and mental development or contract sexually transmitted diseases. Additionally, these marriages often force children out of school, depriving them of education and a better future. Parents, unfortunately, prioritise social status over the well-being of their children, ignoring critical factors like the groom’s character or issues such as drug addiction.

Thousands of children are forced into early marriages every day, leading to severe health risks, as young girls’ bodies are not ready for pregnancy. Parents often remain unaware that child marriage is a crime. A child should not be seen as a burden or forced into marriage at a tender age.

I firmly oppose early marriages—they harm children both physically and mentally. A young girl cannot shoulder the responsibility of marriage. The time to act is now, before another generation is lost to harmful practices. Children deserve better—a future free from exploitation, where they can live with dignity and hope.

In conclusion, I urge the government to take immediate action to protect children’s rights and secure their futures.

MUNAEZA NASIR,

Turbat.