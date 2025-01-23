Bushra Bibi’s interim bail extended till Feb 7

Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has been granted an extension in her interim bail until February 7 by the Islamabad District Sessions Court. The bail plea pertains to a case registered at Ramna police station.

During the hearing, Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, Ansar Kiani, sought an exemption from her personal appearance in court. Prosecutor Chaudhry Zahid Asif opposed the request, arguing that she had not been interrogated in jail and recommending the cancellation of her interim bail.

The former first lady faces multiple legal charges, including a £190 million corruption case. Her lawyer emphasized that she is actively defending herself in these cases and urged authorities to conduct any necessary interrogations while she remains in custody.

Notably, Bushra Bibi was taken into custody after her conviction in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case. She joined her husband, Imran Khan, in Adiala Jail, where an accountability court sentenced both to prison.

Imran Khan received a 14-year sentence, while Bushra Bibi was handed a seven-year term. The court also imposed fines of Rs1 million on Imran Khan and Rs500,000 on Bushra Bibi. Failure to pay these fines would result in additional six-month and three-month jail terms, respectively.