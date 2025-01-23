Cleanliness and player facilities prioritised for Khelta Punjab Games

LAHORE - Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry has presided over an important meeting of all the administrators of Nishtar Park Sports Complex to review administrative matters at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. All the administrators briefed the DG Sports Punjab about the capacity and other key features and arrangements of their respective sports venues. He said that all the administrators should be in the field instead of their offices. “Providing best facilities to players during upcoming Khelta Punjab Games is our first priority.”