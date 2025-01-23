CM praises PAF for contribution in safeguarding cuntry’s airspace

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a 79-member delegation of the Pakistan Air War Course, led by Air Vice Marshal Rashid Habib on Wednesday. During the meeting, she expressed her pride and admiration for the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), stating, “It is a matter of pride to meet the protectors and guardians of Pakistan’s skies.” She praised the PAF for its invaluable contributions in safeguarding the country’s airspace, adding, “I have immense respect for the Pakistan Air Force, and I look at it with love and respect.” The chief minister emphasized, “Every flight of the Air Force takes off with hope,” acknowledging the PAF’s unwavering commitment to national defense. She further noted, “The importance of the Air Force is clear from recent global conflicts, such as in Ukraine, Iran, and Israel. Maryam Nawaz highlighted the positive changes underway in Pakistan, noting that a series of good news had begun and would continue. “Pakistan is a land of golden opportunities, and we will make it better and better,” she stated, citing economic improvements, including a reduction in inflation from 38% to 4%, along with rising foreign exchange and stock market performance. She proudly mentioned the growing interest from Chinese investors, stating, “When I took office, there were fears of Pakistan becoming like Sri Lanka. Now, the economy is not sinking but preparing for take-off.” She also announced the launch of Pakistan’s largest scholarship program in January, which provided checks to 30,000 students, urging, “Think about who is truly sincere with the country.” The CM underscored the importance of education, stating, “Without education, we are a directionless nation. Education ties us together.” She highlighted the government’s focus on empowering youth, emphasizing, “Pakistan’s youth are in the majority; let’s make human resources our strength.”

Maryam Nawaz also addressed meritocracy, stating, “Merit is our distinguishing feature. I can swear that no scholarship has been granted against merit, and no appointments have been made through recommendations.”

She continued, “Whether rich or poor, education establishes social equality,” and stressed her commitment to transparency and accountability. “I am accountable to Allah Almighty and the people, and I hold myself accountable every night before going to bed.”

In terms of economic development, the CM emphasized the importance of small industries and easy access to loans for youth, noting that the government is providing interest-free loans ranging from Rs. 1 million to Rs. 30 million to foster industrial growth. She highlighted the establishment of tax-free zones and tax holidays to spur investment.

She also announced the provision of free land and interest-free loans for industrial development, stating, “We are making master plans for cities to manage the growing population.” Additionally, she outlined the government’s focus on sustainable agriculture and infrastructure improvements, including machinery worth Rs. 30 billion for waste management across Punjab and new initiatives for agricultural mechanization.

The chief minister detailed efforts to improve public health and environmental conditions in Punjab. She mentioned launching the first comprehensive policy to combat smog and pollution, as well as providing air ambulances to transport patients from remote areas to major hospitals. “We are taking hospitals to the people with mobile field hospitals,” she said, adding that the government has also introduced free medicine and children’s heart surgery programs.

Regarding women’s safety, she highlighted the establishment of virtual police stations and panic button systems for the protection of women and children. “Women and children are my red lines,” she said. She also emphasized Punjab’s commitment to security, noting the provision of billions of rupees in equipment for security forces.

Maryam Nawaz also outlined the government’s plans to enhance public transport and promote tourism, stating, “We are working to shift people from private vehicles to public transport. E-taxi services will soon be launched in Punjab.” She added, “We are bringing electric buses to the province, and we plan to introduce Metro buses in Faisalabad and Gujranwala.”

She further stressed the potential of religious tourism and its economic impact, stating, “Pakistan’s tourism sector is worth billions of rupees, and we will promote religious tourism.”

Addressing security concerns, the chief minister noted that despite the challenges posed by tribal areas and border security threats, Punjab’s security forces have thwarted numerous attacks. “Our forces have foiled dangerous attacks,” she stated, stressing the government’s commitment to maintaining security across the province.

Maryam Nawaz also acknowledged the damage caused by political instability, declaring, “Political instability has caused a lot of damage to Pakistan,” but reassured that stability was being restored. She emphasized that her administration was focused on inclusive governance, with equal opportunities for all, particularly women.

Air Vice Marshal Rashid Habib and the course participants commended the chief minister for her leadership and the development projects underway in Punjab. He remarked, “It is a pleasant experience to meet such a dynamic and active leader. The Punjab government under her leadership seems to be committed to the prosperity of the common man.”

The chief minister concluded the meeting by answering questions from the delegation and reaffirming her commitment to improving the lives of the people of Punjab.