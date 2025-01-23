Thursday, January 23, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Punjab offers condolences to MPA Usama Leghari

CM Punjab offers condolences to MPA Usama Leghari
Web Desk
6:59 PM | January 23, 2025
National

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the residence of Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) Usama Leghari to offer her heartfelt condolences on the demise of his mother.

During the visit, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow and sympathy with Usama Leghari and his family, praying for the departed soul's eternal peace. She also participated in a prayer session (Fatiha Khawani) for the deceased.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz Sharif reflected on the unique and irreplaceable bond of a mother. "The loss of a mother is an indescribable pain, a challenge I have endured myself," she said. She also prayed for the well-being of all mothers, saying, "May Allah Almighty protect and bless all mothers."

The Chief Minister’s visit highlighted her compassion and personal connection with the grief of losing a parent.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1737610591.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025