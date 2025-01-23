Commissioner urges use of engineering efforts to resolve traffic issues

KARACHI - Traffic Police and Traffic Engineering Bureau will collaborate to alleviate traffic congestion in the city. The Traffic Police will enforce traffic laws, while the Traffic Engineering Bureau will focus on engineering efforts. This decision was made in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi held at his office on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended among others by DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Jafar, Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed and Director Engineering Bureau Yousuf Iqbal.

The meeting decided that the Traffic Engineering Bureau will take immediate action to address conflict points to adress the issue of traffic congestion at Fatima Jinnah Road, Baloch Colony Flyover, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Hoshing Road Signal, Millennium Mall Rashid Minhas Road Intersection, and Al- Asif Square Intersection. It was decided that for guidance of road users, awareness and informative boards, traffic signs, and banners will be installed for the solutions.

DIG Traffic identified 11 locations that require engineering solutions, and officials will jointly review and propose measures to address traffic congestion. The meeting also discussed planning alternative routes and converting two-way traffic into one-way traffic on certain roads to alleviate congestion. DIG Traffic will identify roads that need to be converted to one-way traffic. Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi emphasized the need to make traffic enforcement and engineering efforts effective in resolving traffic issues in the city.