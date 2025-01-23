Diamond Paints victorious in Memorial Polo Cup

LAHORE - The 12th JS Bank Polo Tournament, held in memory of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua, is underway at the Jinnah Polo Fields, showcasing thrilling competition and honoring a revered figure in polo history. Jinnah Polo Fields Secretary, Maj (R) Ali Taimur, highlighted the significance of the event. “We always remember the invaluable services of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua through this tournament. We are especially grateful to Brig Badr-uz-Zaman, who participates every year in memory of his father, and to JS Bank for their all-out support in sponsoring this prestigious event.” Majid Qureshi, Regional Head of JS Bank, emphasized the bank’s commitment to promoting sports. “Polo is more than just a sport; it’s a lifestyle. We are proud to sponsor such a high-caliber tournament that fosters positive sporting activities in Pakistan,” he said. In the latest match, Diamond Paints defeated DS Polo team. Upcoming key matches include Diamond Paints taking on Team Balochistan on Thursday and DS Polo facing Army on Friday. The final is on January 26.