Diverting Indus

The proposal to create canals diverting water from the Indus River to corporate-owned farms has ignited fierce debate within government circles and among the provinces of Pakistan. The issue, now under discussion in the Senate, has been contentious from its inception. Born during a caretaker government that was not mandated to make such significant decisions, the plan raises concerns about its beneficiaries—large corporate entities rather than the people of Pakistan—and its impact on the provinces, particularly Sindh, which relies heavily on the Indus River.

Sindh, the primary beneficiary of the Indus, has a long history of opposing any diversions that threaten its water supply. Protests and demonstrations by Sindh’s residents underline the deep dissatisfaction with the project, which many view as a direct threat to their livelihoods. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has rightly highlighted the lack of public oversight in the project’s planning and execution. The absence of discussions in the Council of Common Interests (CCI), which has not convened in over a year, further underscores the failure to engage in meaningful consultation. This neglect of established forums has exacerbated tensions, particularly in Sindh, where the project is seen as prioritising the interests of a few at the expense of millions.

One of the most contentious aspects of the project is its focus on irrigating barren land in Cholistan while potentially jeopardising Sindh’s fertile agricultural regions, which form the backbone of its economy. Redirecting water away from these well-established agrarian communities to benefit a handful of corporate farms risks alienating large swathes of the population. Such a move not only undermines the welfare of millions but also risks escalating political tensions and destabilising the fragile government alliance if the issue is not handled with care.

To prevent the situation from spiralling out of control, it is imperative that the relevant forums, particularly the CCI, be reactivated to address this matter comprehensively. Public consultation must be prioritised, ensuring transparency and inclusivity in the decision-making process.