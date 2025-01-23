ECP rejects bias allegations, reposts MNA Adil Bazai’s disqualification decision

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected allegations of bias from a political party and re-posted the disqualification decision of MNA Adil Bazai on its website, allowing the public and analysts to examine the case and judge the department’s impartiality. A spokesperson for the ECP clarified that under Article 63(A)(3) of the Constitution, the Commission is authorized to decide on declarations submitted by the Speaker of the National Assembly within a 30-day period of receiving them. This decision follows a legal process that aims to ensure transparency and fairness. In response to the bias allegations, the ECP emphasized that it had acted in accordance with constitutional provisions and legal procedures. By reposting Bazai’s disqualification decision, the Commission has made the case accessible for public review, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and impartiality in its decisions.

Adil Bazai, who was elected as an independent candidate to the National Assembly, was notified of his victory on February 15, 2024. Shortly thereafter, on February 16, 2024, Bazai submitted an affidavit declaring his affiliation with the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N). The Election Commission received this affidavit on February 18, 2024, and officially approved Bazai’s party affiliation on February 19, 2024. The National Assembly was notified of the change on April 25, 2024.

Adil Bazai, who took the oath as a member of the National Assembly on February 29, 2024, remained silent about his party affiliation between April 25 and November 2, 2024.He eventually filed a petition in a local court on November 2, 2024, following the submission of the reference.

The reference, submitted by the Speaker of the National Assembly, noted that Bazai did not cast his vote in favor of the Finance Bill 2024 on June 12, 2024, nor did he participate in the vote on the 26th Constitutional Amendment. The speaker’s reference raised questions about Bazai’s commitment to his party affiliation, triggering a review by the Election Commission.

The ECP confirmed the reference from the National Assembly speaker and terminated Adil Bazai’s membership, declaring his seat vacant.