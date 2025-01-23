Empowering FBR

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue may have endorsed the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) efforts to curb black money in real estate by forming a subcommittee to review the proposed tax amendment bill with relevant stakeholders. However, the proposed amendments remain insufficient and come far too late to tackle the sprawling problem of undocumented money circulating in Pakistan’s real estate sector.

Pakistan’s lack of viable investment avenues in businesses or growth industries has created a scenario where real estate emerges as one of the few opportunities for individuals to grow their earnings. Coupled with the country’s large population and limited land availability, this dynamic has led to widespread speculative activity and profiteering in the real estate sector. This unregulated space, housing massive amounts of wealth, has also become a convenient avenue for individuals earning through illegitimate means to launder their black money.

The core issue lies in the sector’s lack of taxation and regulation. Previous attempts to introduce reforms—such as barring non-filers or those with untraceable assets from purchasing property or vehicles—have often faced stiff resistance. This resistance frequently comes from within the government itself, as many lawmakers are part of the same social circles responsible for inflating the real estate bubble.

As a result, reform efforts have often been watered down. Measures like allowing property purchases below a certain threshold (e.g., Rs. 10 million) to remain untaxed or imposing minor penalties on non-filers without preventing transactions altogether have rendered these regulations ineffective. Such loopholes perpetuate the problem, allowing black money to thrive in the real estate sector while depriving the national exchequer of much-needed revenue.

To address this issue meaningfully, Pakistan must enact robust laws and empower financial institutions like the FBR to enforce them without interference. Comprehensive reforms are needed to document real estate transactions, close regulatory gaps, and ensure that the sector is no longer a safe haven for black money.