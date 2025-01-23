Empty Stomach and Schools

The role of nutrition in learning and addressing the breakfast gap in Sindh’s schools is crucial for improving the learning environment. Balanced and timely nutrition plays a fundamental role in the physical and mental development of children. Unfortunately, in Sindh, many children attend school on an empty stomach, having eaten their last meal around 7:30 PM the previous evening. This prolonged fasting period leaves them lethargic and impairs their academic performance and participation in co-curricular activities. Discussions with teachers and students reveal that more than 90% of children in these schools come to class without breakfast.

Sindh’s schools urgently need to address this issue through a collaborative approach involving teachers and parents. Skipping breakfast has a significant impact on learning. Breakfast provides the energy children need for physical and mental engagement. Without it, they lack the stamina required to endure the six-hour school day (8 AM to 2 PM) and are unable to fully participate in physical activities, which are essential for their overall growth and active learning.

An empty stomach also affects emotional stability. Prolonged fasting leads to irritability, heightened anxiety, and behavioural issues, all of which hinder a child’s ability to concentrate in class. Children who eat breakfast perform better academically, achieve higher scores on tests, attend school more regularly, and actively participate in school activities compared to those who skip the meal.

Many families in Sindh struggle to provide a nutritious breakfast due to financial constraints. However, even simple meals like chai and paratha can make a significant difference. Parents must be sensitised to the importance of sending their children to school with a full stomach. Mothers, in particular, need guidance on establishing timely routines that include proper nutrition, hygiene, and preparation for school.

Practical and culturally rooted strategies can address the breakfast gap effectively. Sindh’s limited resources call for simple solutions based on local traditions and folk wisdom. Affordable, homemade meals—roti with lassi, khichri, or sangri—can provide children with the energy they need for the school day.

Teachers, as central figures in students’ lives, can play a transformative role. By discussing food and health in morning assemblies or dedicating time to educate students about the benefits of breakfast, they can promote healthier habits. Teachers can also encourage students to share their breakfast routines, fostering awareness among their peers. Activities like healthy eating competitions or morning nutrition circles can further motivate children to prioritise breakfast.

Schools can implement simple initiatives like breakfast sharing, where families with extra food pack a little more for students who may come to school hungry. This practice not only builds community spirit but also ensures that no child starts the day without a meal. Engaging the surrounding community is another effective approach. School management committees (SMCs) and village elders can organise gatherings to educate mothers about affordable breakfast recipes. Traditional meals such as lassi maani or raita can be shared as quick and economical options. Community leaders, respected for their influence, can advocate for children’s nutrition during festivals, mosque announcements, or public events.

Additionally, the Sindh government’s hiring of young, active teachers—many of whom are agriculturists—presents an opportunity to introduce kitchen gardening in schools. Teachers can guide students on growing vegetables, promoting healthy eating habits, and creating a structured daily routine. Encouraging children to understand the nutritional value of colourful vegetables can help them make healthier food choices.

Addressing the issue of children attending school on an empty stomach is a collective responsibility. Parents, teachers, and the community must work together to ensure that every child starts their day with a nutritious meal. By leveraging available resources, traditional practices, and communal support, Sindh’s schools can create a better learning environment where children thrive both academically and physically.

The challenges are real, but the solutions are within reach. By adopting simple, practical strategies, we can improve the academic, physical, and emotional well-being of our children. It’s time to prioritise their needs and work towards a brighter, healthier future.

Shewa Ram Suthar

The writer is based in Umerkot. He has more than 14 years of experience in the development sector. He can be reached at shewaram@live.com.