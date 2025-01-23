Federal govt expanding public services in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said the federal government is committed to addressing the challenges faced by the province’s residents, with a focus on expanding public service access in remote areas.

Speaking to a delegation from southern districts in Peshawar on Thursday, the governor emphasized efforts to increase the outreach of key institutions, including WAPDA, NADRA, passport, and gas offices, to underserved regions.

Highlighting ongoing initiatives, Governor Kundi announced the installation of new Town Border Stations in Tank district. This measure aims to resolve the issue of low gas pressure permanently, ensuring uninterrupted service to residents.

The governor reiterated the federal government’s dedication to improving infrastructure and public services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in areas that have historically faced neglect.