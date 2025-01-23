Thursday, January 23, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

First polio case of 2025 detected in DIK

First polio case of 2025 detected in DIK
NEWS WIRE
January 23, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan has reported its first polio case of 2025 from Dera Ismail Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, the lab confirmed one polio case from DI Khan. The onset of the case was on January 7, 2025, making it the first WPV1 [Wild poliovirus type 1] case of 2025,” the National Emergency Operations Centre said in the statement.

As many as 11 polio cases were reported from DI Khan in 2024 while 73 cases in total were confirmed throughout the country with 27 from Balochistan, 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic because of challenges like security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation.

Govt tables PECA Bill in NA to deal with fake news

The first nationwide vaccination campaign against poliovirus of the year will begin on February 3 in a bid to tackle the worrying rise in cases of the disease.

To counter the resurgence, the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, in collaboration with the Expanded Program on Immunisation (EPI), continues to conduct nationwide mass vaccination campaigns.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1737525261.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025