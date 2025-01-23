Thursday, January 23, 2025
Free electricity supplied to public and corporate sector employees, NA informed

7:05 PM | January 23, 2025
The National Assembly (NA) was informed on Thursday that nearly 200,000 employees in the public and corporate sectors are being provided with 441.5 million units of free electricity annually, amounting to billions of rupees.

Documents presented during the question hour revealed that in-service employees received 308.2 million units, while retired employees were granted 133.2 million units of free electricity.

According to the breakdown, 149,000 employees of DISCOs (Distribution Companies) were the primary beneficiaries, along with 26,368 employees of NTDC, 12,000 of GENCO, 12,700 of WAPDA, and 159 of PITC. This includes 78,000 active and 71,800 retired DISCO employees who availed the benefit.

The revelation has sparked concerns about the financial implications of such subsidies on the national exchequer.

