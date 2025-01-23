Thursday, January 23, 2025
Gold prices increase by Rs4,250 per tola

January 23, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs4,250 and was sold at Rs287,450 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs283,200 on a previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs3,642 to Rs246,440 from Rs242,798, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs225,911 from Rs222,565. The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs59.40 to Rs3,431, whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs51.50 to Rs 2,941. The price of gold in the international market increased by $40 to $2,751 from $2,711, the association reported.

