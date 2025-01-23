Govt all set to close USC, forms cabinet committee for immediate action

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is all set to close the operations of Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan, and has formed a Cabinet Committee to finalise its recommendations within seven days in this regard.

According to a notification issued here, the federal cabinet has established the committee to determine the modalities for the immediate closure of the Utility Stores Corporation’s operations. “The Federal Cabinet in terms of rule 17(3) of the Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to constitute a Cabinet Committee on the Closure of Operations of the Utility Stores Corporation and pending its privatization,” said a notification issued by the Cabinet Division. Minister of Industries and Production will be the convener of the Cabinet Committee, while Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Secretary Finance Division, Secretary Industries and Production Division Secretary Privatisation Division, Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will be the members of the committee.

According the notification available with The Nation, the Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the committee is to determine the modalities for the immediate closure of the operations of the Unity Stores Corporation. The committee has also been tasked to work out arrangements for the placement of permanent human resource of the Utility Stores Corporation in the surplus pool or absorption against existing vacancies in other federal government organisations. The committee will also ensure to prepare a strategy for provision of the Prime Minister’s Ramazan Package in coordination with BISP; to determine the arrangements for the safekeeping and maintenance of the assets and property owned by the Utility Stores Corporation, pending its privatization, and any other matter ancillary to the closure of the Utility Stores Corporation. The committee will submit its recommendations within seven days, said the notification.

Notably, the Utility Stores Corporation is also on the list of privatisation in the second phase of the ongoing privatisation process. It is also worth to note that in August 2024, the Utility Stores Corporations of Pakistan had stopped the sale of subsidised items under the Prime Minister Relief Package, depriving millions of poor families of essential items on discount prices.

The Prime Minister’s Relief Package (PMRP) was launched by the PTI government in January 2020, and under the package Utility Stores Corporation (USC) was providing five essential items on subsidised rates. Under the relief package essential commodities including sugar, ghee, flour, rice, pulses were being given to BISP users at utility stores across the country at subsidised rates. However, Relief Package launched by the PTI government was discontinued by the incumbent PML (N) government. The closure of operation will result in shutting down of thousands of Utility Stores across Pakistan and laying off of thousand of its workforce.