Thursday, January 23, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Govt tables PECA Bill in NA to deal with fake news

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
January 23, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The federal government in Wednesday’s National Assembly session, facing strong resistance from opposition benches, introduced ‘The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025’ to deal with fake news and misuse of social media.

The opposition, with the start of the sitting, opted for creating rumpus in the House by chanting anti-government slogans. Ignoring the opposition’s protest, the government with its dominating numerical strength ensured legislative business. The opposition continued its strong protest during the legislation.

The proposed amendments in the PECA 2016 will establish the Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority. The authority, according to the bill, will facilitate social media platforms, ensure the protection and rights of social media users, and oversee the registration of these platforms.

The authority will also have the power to cancel registrations, set standards, and take disciplinary action against social media platforms violating the PECA Act. It will be authorized to direct relevant institutions to remove illegal content from social media and allow its chairman to immediately block any unlawful material.

Will not stay silent on provincial rights, Bilawal tells PPP leaders\

According to the bill, chairman of the authority will be appointed from individuals holding at least a bachelor’s degree and possessing a minimum of 15-year experience in a relevant field. The chairman and five other members will serve a five-year term.

The bill specifies that the chairman and members of the authority will not be allowed to engage in any other business. Additionally, all social media platforms will be required to register with the authority. The bill will also authorize to block illegal content targeting the armed forces, parliament, or provincial assemblies. The authority’s headquarters will be based in Islamabad, with additional offices in provincial capitals. The bill proposes strict penalties for spreading fake news, including up to three years in prison or a fine of 2 million rupees.

The government introduced “The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill’, 2025”, and “The Digital Nation (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The House also passed “The Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (Implementation) Bill, 2024.”

First polio case of 2025 detected in DIK

Parliamentary Secretary for Energy Division Aamir Talal Khan, responding to the calling attention notice, informed that 70 percent of total 2,100 feeders of K-Electric are loadshedding-free.

Khan said 282 of mixed 295 feeders of K-Electric, comprising domestic and commercial consumers, are load-shedding free. He said only thirty percent feeders in challenging areas with higher line losses and theft are facing load-shedding.

Earlier, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Chaudhary Salik Hussain told the house that about 1.3 million people went abroad for employment over the last three years. He said we are focusing on the skill development of the youth.

Tags:

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1737525261.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025