Govt to respond to PTI's judicial commission demand by Jan 28

The government’s negotiation committee, led by spokesperson Irfan Siddiqui, has announced that a written response to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding their demand for a judicial commission will be provided by January 28.

The response will address PTI’s key demand for an inquiry commission to investigate the May 9 riots. The committee is currently reviewing PTI's charter of demands and consulting legal experts on the matter. Although no final decision has been made, discussions are ongoing, with multiple issues under consideration.

PTI, however, has refused to participate in further negotiations unless the government announces the formation of the commission. Omar Ayub, head of PTI’s negotiating committee, confirmed that the party will not attend the fourth round of talks without a clear commitment.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar echoed this stance, emphasizing that dialogue will resume only after the government confirms the commission’s establishment. Sahibzada Hamid Raza, another PTI representative, urged the government to announce the commission before moving to discussions on its terms of reference (ToRs).

During the third round of talks, PTI proposed forming two inquiry commissions: one to investigate the May 9 incidents and the legality of the party chairman's arrest, and another to probe events from the November 24–27, 2024 protests in Islamabad.

