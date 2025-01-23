Health vs. Budget

Thursday, January 23, 2025
January 23, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

This morning, while preparing breakfast, I reflected on an important issue. As I poured eggs onto a non-stick frying pan, I realised that despite knowing such utensils can be harmful to health, many of us use them out of necessity. High-quality alternatives like ceramic cookware are unaffordable for much of the population, forcing us to compromise our well-being.

This situation calls for government intervention to make healthier options, like ceramic cookware, more accessible and affordable. Ensuring access to health-conscious products should be a priority, as it directly affects the quality of life for countless families.

HIRA AYAZ,

Islamabad.

