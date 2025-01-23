IHC allows Imran Khan to meet family, WhatsApp calls to sons

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder permission to meet his family, consult his lawyers, and make WhatsApp calls to his sons, Sulaiman Khan and Qasim Khan.

The decision followed a petition by Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, who argued that Khan had not been allowed to meet his family or contact his sons, despite previous court orders. The court directed jail authorities to facilitate these meetings and calls.

During the hearing, the court also sought clarification regarding arrangements for Khan’s convicted wife, Bushra Bibi, to meet him. The deputy superintendent of Adiala Jail stated that such meetings could be arranged within the jail premises.

Additionally, Khan’s counsel requested the court to ensure that his client receives facilities in jail as per Pakistan Jail Rules 1978, including weekly telephonic conversations with his sons, access to reading materials, and regular family and lawyer visits.

The court has adjourned the case until January 27 and directed the jail authorities to consult the jail superintendent for further guidance and compliance.