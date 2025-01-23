IHC issues notices in Toshakhana-II case acquittal petitions

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other respondents regarding acquittal petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana-II case.

Justice Raja Inam Ameen Minhas presided over the hearing, during which Imran Khan’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, requested a stay order on the trial. Justice Minhas, however, remarked that staying criminal proceedings at this stage lacks judicial precedent.

Safdar also sought to transfer the case to Justice Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, citing his previous involvement in related petitions. Justice Minhas denied the request, clarifying that Justice Aurangzeb had dealt with bail petitions, while the present case pertained to acquittal. He instructed the lawyer to focus on arguments based on the case’s merits.

The PTI lawyer further appealed for the trial court’s proceedings to be halted, but the judge declined, noting that the suspects had already been indicted and witnesses were being heard. He emphasized that such an order would be inappropriate at this stage.

The court issued notices to the FIA and other parties and scheduled the next hearing for January 28.