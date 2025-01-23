Imran Khan calls off talks with govt over delay in forming judicial commission: Gohar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has officially called off negotiations with the government due to its failure to establish judicial commissions within the agreed seven-day timeline, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced.

Speaking to the media outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan has been imprisoned for over a year, Barrister Gohar conveyed Khan's frustration over the government's inaction. “The founder of PTI has categorically declared that no further negotiations will take place,” Gohar stated.

The talks between the PTI and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government, initiated in late December to ease political tensions, have yielded minimal progress despite three rounds of discussions. The PTI had presented a charter of demands, including the formation of two judicial commissions and the release of political prisoners.

The proposed commissions aimed to investigate the events surrounding Khan’s arrest on May 9, 2023, and the November 2024 protests in Islamabad. PTI demanded open proceedings for the commissions, comprising senior judges from the Supreme Court or high courts.

The first commission was to examine the legality of Khan’s arrest, including the actions of law enforcement and the resulting nationwide protests. It also called for scrutiny of damage to high-security locations and the handling of arrested protesters.

The second commission was to investigate the November 24–27, 2024 protests led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Gandapur and Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi. It sought to determine the use of live ammunition and physical force on protesters, the number of casualties, and whether hospital records were tampered with.

Khan expressed disappointment over the delay, stating, “The government’s failure to act leaves no reason to continue discussions.” He reiterated the party’s commitment to a constitutional struggle and announced plans for a movement involving all political parties.

Barrister Gohar emphasized that the PTI would not rely on foreign assistance and remains steadfast in its demands for transparency and accountability.