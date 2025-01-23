Inspiring Pakistan at WEF 2025 showcases nation’s resilience, opportunities, investment potential

Davos - The aim of the event “Inspiring Pakistan” organised by Pathfinder Group at the Pakistan Pavilion in Davos for the 21st time during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 was to promote the image and investment in Pakistan and provide insights into Pakistan’s journey and achievements with dialogue among distinguished visionaries and industry leaders. Highlighting the nation’s strengths, resilience, and opportunities, “Inspiring Pakistan” presented a roadmap for potential investors for growth and global recognition. Dr Huma Baqai, Senior Vice Chairperson of KCFR and Rector of Millennium Institute of Technology Entrepreneurship (MiTE), moderated the event. Micheal Kugelman Director, Wilson Centre’s South Asia Institute commended Pakistan’s resilience and vast untapped potential. He highlighted the abundance of resources – ranging from minerals and renewable energy resources to a vibrant youth population and tourism opportunities. Adam Weinstein Research Fellow, Quincy Institute appreciated Pakistan’s limitless potential and recommended taking real steps towards progress in education and economic growth. Dr Urs Lustenberger President, SwissCham Asia spoke about celebrating the success stories of resilience, creativity, and innovation that shine through Pakistan and seizing the opportunities to reshape Pakistan’s narrative as a state, ready to thrive and lead and the nation’s potential for regional leadership. Entrepreneur Habib Paracha discussed key strategies for Pakistan’s progress and transformation. Dr S Irfan Ali from the USA addressed the challenges with the need for proven solutions. He stressed the importance of integrating compassion with strategic action to drive meaningful change in Pakistan and beyond. Nadira Panjwani, Chairperson KCFR, highlighted nation’s strong culture of philanthropy is driven by family values, religious obligations, and its commitment to community welfare. She emphasised public-private partnerships and called for greater transparency and regulation in the nonprofit sector. Hassan Sharif Khan, an IT entrepreneur from Florida, USA, shared his insights on the growing impact of generative AI, particularly in financial services. Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to CM Sindh for Investment and Public-Private Partnership talked about Pakistan’s resilience and praised public-private partnerships (PPP) for their success in overcoming the challenges. He emphasised the importance of projecting Pakistan positively on the global stage. Expressing gratitude to the speakers and attendees, Ikram Sehgal, Co-Chairman of Pathfinder Group, dwelt upon the 30 years of partnership by the Pathfinder Group with World Economic Forum (WEF). While praising Pakistan’s philanthropic efforts he urged that the country be viewed for what it truly is – an emerging powerhouse.