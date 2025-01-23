IRSOA calls for boycott of ‘flawed’ RRS launched by FBR

ISLAMABAD - Inland Revenue Service Officers Association (IRSOA) has expressed strong reservations on the recently launched Rating and Reward System (RRS) by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The IRSOA has strongly urged its members to collectively boycott the recently launched Rating and Reward System (RRS) by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) administration. After thorough deliberation, the association finds the RRS to be a deeply flawed initiative and an affront to the professional integrity and structural stability of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS).

The FBR has announced the test run of a newly developed Rating and Reward System for its officers, marking a significant step under its transformation plan. This initiative aims to streamline performance evaluation and foster a culture of accountability and recognition within the organisation. The Rating and Reward System is designed to assess and reward officers’ performance fairly and transparently, focusing on those in the PCS/IRS cadre of BS-17 and above.

However, the IRSOA has rejected the system due to several reasons including that no other civil service in Pakistan is subjected to such an intrusive and discriminatory review system. The IRS is being unfairly singled out, which is unacceptable. According to the IRSOA, the evaluation criteria under the RRS are entirely subjective, leaving room for personal biases and favoritism. For example, out of 50 officers, the system allows only 10 to be graded in Category A, effectively implying that the remaining 40 officers must be classified as corrupt. “The system has been designed in such a way that 80 percent of the officers would be forcefully labeled corrupt. Otherwise, the form would not get submitted”. It is grossly unfair to expect FBR officers to practically label their peers as corrupt or lacking integrity, the association added.

“The introduction of RRS will further harm the reputation of the FBR, an organisation already subject to undue and unfair scrutiny compared to other government departments. This will inevitably impact the performance of FBR and consequently state revenue,” the IRSOA explained. The IRSOA firmly believes that the RRS is not a reformative initiative but an ill-conceived mechanism that will exacerbate existing challenges instead of resolving them. “We stand united in our resolve to resist this policy and call upon the FBR administration to withdraw this scheme immediately. We urge the administration to engage in meaningful dialogue with stakeholders to address genuine concerns and focus on constructive reforms that strengthen the Inland Revenue Service and its critical role in national development,” it concluded.