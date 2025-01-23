JI emir holds meetings with senior Hamas leaders

Doha - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman held meeting with senior Hamas leaders, including current head Hassan Darwish, former chief Khaled Mashal, central leader Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya, and other key figures. The meeting was also attended by JI’s Director of Foreign Affairs, Asif Luqman Qazi.

During the meeting, Hafiz Naeem paid tribute to the resilience of Gaza’s people and the leadership of Hamas for their steadfast resistance over the past 15 months, culminating in a recent ceasefire agreement. He highlighted that millions of Pakistanis and JI workers have consistently stood in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

“The Al-Khidmat Foundation has always stood shoulder to shoulder with Gaza’s residents and will continue to do so in the future. The people of Pakistan are committed to playing their role in Gaza’s reconstruction,” said Rehman.

“We are here at this critical juncture to express solidarity on behalf of Pakistanis. We salute Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, and the 60,000 martyrs of Gaza. Hamas and the people of Gaza have set a remarkable example for the entire Muslim Ummah. We thank Allah that Israel has failed in achieving its military objectives. Palestine is solely the homeland of Palestinians, and no inch of its land is acceptable for Israeli occupation. Until the complete liberation of Palestine, we stand united with the Palestinian cause,” said the .

Hamas leader Hassan Darwish expressed gratitude to Jamaat-e-Islami and people of Pakistan on behalf of Palestinians. He acknowledged Pakistan leading role in addressing the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah and expressed hope for it continued support. “After the ceasefire, the people of Gaza will return to their devastated homes in large numbers. We look forward to Pakistan’s government and people supporting us in our rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts,” said Darwish.

Rehman assured Hamas leaders of JI’s unwavering commitment to advocating for Palestine’s liberation on every platform. He announced plans to form a delegation of internationally recognized figures to visit key nations and raise the issue. He also shared that he would reach out to Pakistan’s Prime Minister and other political leaders to mobilize support for the Palestinian cause.

Following the meeting, Rehman directed the Al-Khidmat Foundation to immediately dispatch 10,000 tents for the victims in Gaza.