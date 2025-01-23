Kacha dacoits abduct 8 members of same community in Sindh

Karachi - Armed bandits in Sindh’s Kandhkot district have abducted eight individuals from the Oghahi community, sparking a fresh wave of concern in the region. According to local media the abductions occurred within the jurisdiction of the Ghauspur police station.

Witnesses reported that the heavily armed bandits held the victims at gunpoint before taking them into the riverine areas. The notorious Sodho Nasirani gang has been identified as the perpetrators of the incident. Reports indicate that the abductions were a retaliatory act following the killing of the gang leader Sodho Nasirani’s brother earlier in the day. The bandits later released a video of the abducted individuals, which quickly went viral on social media platforms.

Police sources revealed that the incident is rooted in a long-standing feud between the Oghahi community and the Sodho Nasirani gang. The ongoing enmity has frequently resulted in violence, with this latest escalation intensifying the conflict.

In response, a heavy contingent of police was deployed to the riverine areas to track down the culprits. A fierce exchange of gunfire between the bandits and law enforcement personnel was reported as efforts to recover the abducted individuals continue.

The incident underscores the persistent law and order challenges in the region, as authorities strive to bring the situation under control.

Larkana Police arrest 7 criminals

Larkana Police took action against criminals and drug pushers under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ahmad Chaudhary, on Wednesday and arrested seven suspects from different areas, and all of them were wanted in serious cases. The arrests yielded a substantial recovery of arms, drugs, and stolen property. Notably, Women Police arrested a female accused with over 1 kilogram (1100 grams) of hashish and registered a case against her. Simillarly, Ali Goharabad Police arrested accused Naushad Bhutto from Phal Road area along with revolver and bullets without license and registered a case under Sindh Arms Act. Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto Police arrested accused Sikander Laghari from the stadium area of Bhutto family graveyard. Dari Police arrested accused Wajid Molivi who was hiding in Old Tank Chowk area.

Police also recovered two stolen motorcycles and handed them over to the owners, Nawab Ali and Shahbaz Ali.

Waleed Police arrested absconding accused Manoor alias Jaganu Chandev from the small naka area. Waleed police arrested Gutka seller Junaid Memon along with Gutkas and registered a case.

Garilo police arrested accused Waqar Abro with 435 grams of hashish from Umar Bhhayo Bridge area and registered a case against hiin the police complaint.