Karachi: Are Second-Class Citizens Living in Flats?

Karachi, one of the world’s largest cities, operates a double-standard municipal system—one for housing societies and another for flat residents. A vast majority of the city’s population lives in small or medium-sized flats and apartments, which is why Karachi is often referred to as a “forest of flats.” Despite this, municipal agencies such as KMC, KW&SB, SSWMB, and DMCs neglect the residents of these flats, failing to provide basic utilities like water, sanitation, and garbage collection.

Flat residents are forced to bear heavy out-of-pocket expenses for basic civic services, including purchasing drinking water and maintaining sanitation systems. At the same time, these residents receive inflated utility bills and threats from KW&SB to cut off water connections established through self-help efforts. This discriminatory behaviour undermines the dignity of flat residents, who are also unfairly subjected to heavy property taxes, unlike house owners who enjoy exemptions.

Karachi’s municipal bodies have created an unjust dual system, leaving flat residents at the mercy of unregulated welfare associations, often dominated by influential figures. These associations, which lack accountability, exacerbate disputes and conflicts among residents.

It is imperative for Karachi’s Mayor, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, to eliminate this second-class treatment of flat residents and ensure equal access to municipal services for all citizens of Karachi.

ISRAR AYOUBI,

Karachi.