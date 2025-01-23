Karachi University issues notification on student dress code

KARACHI - Karachi University has introduced a formal dress code for students, aimed at maintaining decorum and ensuring a respectful academic environment, according to a notification issued by the university administration. The notice explicitly prohibits students from wearing shorts, sleeveless or tight clothing, graphic-laden apparel, and casual slippers on campus. It further advises all students to wear clean and modest clothing that upholds the sanctity of the educational environment.

“Students must avoid attire that is provocative, offensive, or distracting,” the notification added. This move seeks to foster a conducive atmosphere for learning while promoting respect for academic norms and values.