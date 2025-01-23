Late Educationist Remembered in Jati

SUJAWAL - Speakers hailing from different walks of life paid glowing tributes to noted educationist and social reformer Abdul Hameed Memon at an event organized in his memory at Government Higher Secondary School and college Jati of district Sujawal. They recalled his contribution in the field of education and literacy besides his tireless efforts to bring social awareness in Jati and its adjoining areas. Addressing the gathering, speakers shed light on his dedication for the students of his native district Sujawal and his innovative ideas presented in different events and conferences for educational reforms. Chief guest and principal of the college Bux Ali Shad said that the late educationist always raised his voice for the due rights of teachers and always emphasized on the importance of education and its role in changing the society. He further said that the life of Abdul Hameed Memon is a lesson for coming generations. Writer poet and Journalist Zahid Ishaque Sommro mentioned that Hameed Memon was blessed with several qualities prominent among those were his hospitality, vast knowledge about Sindh culture and his love for his profession. Sommro further noted that he was a vivid researcher and a decent public speaker as well.

His colleague and noted academician Dost Muhammad Thaheem said that though he had left the world early but his contributions had left deep imprints in the field of education and literacy. Mushtaq Ali Khowaja, Noor Hassan Thaheem and others said that people gather for those who serve the nation and late Hameed served the nation with heart and soul. The event was participated by a large number of his students, local citizens of Jati and people belonging to different walks of life. The event culminated with Quran Khawani and prayers for the departed soul. 58 years old Hamid Memon died of a sudden cardiac arrest last week.