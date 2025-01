LHC Additional Judges nominees finalized, Judicial Commission meeting set for February 6

The final list of nominees for (LHC) Additional Judges has been revealed, comprising 49 distinguished lawyers.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan will convene on February 6 to deliberate on the nominations. The list includes several District and Session Judges (DSJs) and prominent Advocates of the Supreme Court (ASCs).

Key nominees include:

1. Qaiser Nazir Butt, DSJ

2. Muhammad Akmal Khan, DSJ

3. Jazeela Aslam, DSJ

4. Abher Gul Khan, DSJ

5. Adnan Shuja Butt, Advocate Supreme Court

6. Aiyan Tariq Bhutta, Advocate Supreme Court

7. Ambreen Anwar Raja, Advocate Supreme Court

8. Asad Mahmood Abbasi, Advocate Supreme Court

9. Asma Hamid, Advocate Supreme Court

10. Bushra Qamar, Advocate Supreme Court

11. Ch. Iqbal Ahmad Khan, Advocate Supreme Court

12. Ch. Sultan Mahmood, Advocate Supreme Court

13. Ghulam Sarwar Nihung, ASC/PG, Islamabad

14. Haider Rasul Mirza, Advocate Supreme Court

15. Haris Azmat, Advocate Supreme Court

16. Haseeb Shakoor Paracha, Advocate Supreme Court

17. Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom, Advocate Supreme Court

18. Huma Ejaz Zaman, Advocate

19. Khalid Ishaq, ASC/AG, Punjab

20. Malik Javed Iqbal Wains, Advocate Supreme Court

21. Malik Muhammad Awais Khalid, Advocate Supreme Court

22. Malik Waqar Haider Awan, Advocate Supreme Court

23. Mian Bilal Bashir, Advocate Supreme Court

24. Mughees Aslam Malik, Advocate Supreme Court

25. Muhammad Aurang Zaib Khan, Advocate

26. Muhammad Jawad Zafar, Advocate Supreme Court

27. Muhammad Naveed Farhan, Advocate Supreme Court

28. Muhammad Nawazish Ali Pirzada, Advocate Supreme Court

29. Muhammad Sajid Khan Tanoli, Advocate Supreme Court

30. Muhammad Saqib Jillani, Advocate Supreme Court

31. Muhammad Zubair Khalid, Advocate Supreme Court

32. Munawar us Salam, Advocate Supreme Court

33. Muqtedir Akhtar Shabir, Advocate Supreme Court

34. Mushtaq Ahmad Mohal, Advocate Supreme Court

35. Najaf Muzammal Khan, Advocate Supreme Court

36. Naveed Ahmad Khawaja, Advocate Supreme Court

37. Qadir Buksh, Advocate Supreme Court

38. Qasim Ali Chowhan, Advocate Supreme Court

39. Rafey Zeeshan Javed Altaf, Advocate Supreme Court

40. Rana Shamshad Khan, Advocate Supreme Court

41. Rizwan Akhtar Awan, Advocate Supreme Court

42. Sabahat Rizvi, Advocate Supreme Court

43. Salman Ahmad, Advocate Supreme Court

44. Samia Khalid, Advocate Supreme Court

45. Sardar Akbar Ali, Advocate Supreme Court

46. Mr. Shaigan Ijaz, Advocate Supreme Court

47. Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi, Advocate Supreme Court

48. Syed Intikhab Hussain Shah, Advocate Supreme Court

49. Usman Akram Sahi, Advocate Supreme Court

In related developments, two additional judges were appointed to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on January 17 for a one-year term, and three new justices took their oaths at the Balochistan High Court (BHC) earlier this month.