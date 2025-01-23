Major police operation underway in Kurram

PESHAWAR - In a joint search and clearance operation conducted by the district administration, police, and security forces in the clashes hit area of Bagan, district Kurram, a large cache of illegal weapons were recovered. According to the officials, the operation was supported by local elders and residents, who actively cooperated with authorities, confirmed the office of the district administration here.

The officials termed the success a major step toward ensuring lasting peace and eliminating miscreants from the region.

Authorities emphasised that under the terms of the peace agreement, strict action would continue against elements involved in any unlawful activities. Reports indicate that a convoy carrying supplies was expected to depart for Parachinar on Wednesday. In a related development, the law enforcing agencies also recovered the body of Tanveer, a driver missing since the recent attack on a relief convoy. The body was recovered from the same Urawali location where the bodies of other drivers were found earlier. This brought the death toll from the attack to nine.

The attack occurred a few days ago when rockets were fired at a relief convoy en route to Parachinar through Bagan. The assault left two individuals, including a security official, dead and several others injured. Assailants also torched 15 vehicles and looted relief supplies from 35 trucks.

Following the attack, a curfew was imposed in Bagan Bazaar and its surrounding areas, with the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps taking control of the situation. The Kurram region had witnessed significant violence in recent weeks, resulting in dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries. However, the situation was gradually stabilising following a grand jirga and a peace agreement.

Also, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to resume the process of demolishing illegal bunkers in troubled Kurram district from today and dispatch four relief convoys there in coming days.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held here on Wednesday with KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

It also took stock of the prevailing situation in the restive district Kurram, and took important decisions.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Additional Chief Secretary Home and other relevant officials.

The meeting decided to convene a jirga of the signatories of Kurram Peace Agreement with the aim to highlight and emphasis the responsibilities of the signatories for implementing the agreement. It was also decided to reactivate the village-level committees in Kurram, and both the parties involved in the conflict were asked to submit a plan to the provincial government as soon as possible for de-weaponizing the area.

The meeting decided that payments of compensation to victims of the Bagan area will be conditional to their cooperation with the government and local administration. Furthermore, an indiscriminate action will be taken against terrorists and militants on both sides, and individuals nominated in FIRs will be apprehended.

It was also decided that the civil administration and police will take lead role in the restoration of normalcy in the restive area with the support from other law enforcement agencies.

Similarly, the provincial level monitoring committee led by Barrister Saif, will also be made more effective. The meeting emphasized the need for political leadership and elected representatives to actively participate in restoring peace in Kurram and come up with a clear stance on the issue.