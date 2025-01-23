Malik Riaz should face courts, says Attaullah Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that PTI founder Imran Khan has been convicted in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case based on irrefutable evidence and added that the government was diligently working for the extradition of the co-accused in the case. In a televised message on Wednesday, the Minister termed the matter Pakistan’s biggest corruption case. He mentioned that co-accused has also been declared an absconder in this case adding the NAB is taking concrete steps for his extradition, including contacting the UAE government. He claimed that there is evidence against and others, who should face the court. Tarar further stated that NAB functions in accordance with the law, without any bias. He said it is the first time NAB is taking action against such influential people after fulfilling all legal requirements.

The Information Minister further said that and his son should face the courts and present their defence. A day earlier, the National Accountability Bureau had said the government was reaching out to the United Arab Emirates to seek the business tycoon’s extradition in the Al-Qadir Trust case. However, Riaz termed the NAB’s action against him a “new demand for blackmail” and asserted that he would not testify, without specifying in what case. NAB’s statement and Tarar’s comments come on the heels of ex-premier Imran Khan and his spouse’s conviction last week in the Al-Qadir Trust case, in which Riaz and his son are also co-accused and proclaimed offenders.

In the televised address, Tarar recalled the NAB’s press release, quoting the accountability watchdog as saying that it had concrete evidence in those inquiries.

Noting that Riaz and his son had been declared absconders, Tarar stressed that if they both could have defended themselves before the courts, they would have done so in the Al-Qadir Trust case and other inquiries. He asked the duo to face the courts, and present their defence, which, he added, they have failed to do so far.

Tarar said: “NAB’s press release and it saying that more cases are underway on this … One of these is Takht-Pari, a locality in Rawalpindi, in which there is a case of illegal takeover and illegal housing society and accumulating billions from the public.”

The minister added, “Not standing before the court, escaping its proceedings, and not presenting any proof or evidence in your defence there […]. Property has been seized previously as well and more will be done, according to the NAB’s press release.” The minister said further legal action should be completed in cases against the property tycoon. “It should not be considered who has what position or how much power, or who has how much money.” Tarar said this is the first time that the NAB has taken action against such influential people and proceeded against them based on evidence while fulfilling legal requirements.