Maryam launches Pakistan’s first-ever minority card

Underscores unity among different religious communities in Pakistan.

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday launched Pakistan’s first-ever “Chief Minister Minority Card,” a landmark initiative aimed at improving the welfare of minority communities in the province. The event, held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex, was attended by representatives from Hindu, Sikh, Christian, and other communities, with both men and women coming together to celebrate this momentous occasion. The attendees warmly welcomed the Chief Minister, chanting “Pakistan Zindabad.” Among the participants, Bishop Nadeem Kamran, Sardar Saranjit Singh, and Pandit Lal offered their prayers, further highlighting the event’s significance.

During the ceremony, the chief minister distributed the Minority Cards to individuals and personally observed the process as Sonia Bibi received her card via ATM. Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, delivered his speech in Punjabi, expressing deep gratitude to CM Maryam Nawaz for her visionary leadership in launching the initiative. While addressing the gathering, the chief minister reaffirmed her commitment to the protection and empowerment of the minority community. “It is our duty to safeguard the rights of minorities and improve their lives,” she stated. “I will take all necessary steps to ensure their safety and welfare, and we will take firm action against those who threaten their lives and property.” She emphasized that minorities play an equal role in the development and progress of Pakistan and that their contributions are vital for the nation’s future. The CM further rejected the label of “minority” often assigned to these communities, saying, “The term ‘minority’ does not define their true identity. They are Pakistanis, just as we are—patriotic and devoted to our homeland.” She continued, “The Punjab government launched the Minority Card to help our sisters, brothers, elders, and children feel proud and valued as both Pakistanis and Punjabis.”

In her address, CM Maryam underscored unity among different religious communities in Pakistan. “The Hindu, Christian, Sikh, and other religious communities are united by a strong bond of shared values and patriotism,” she said. “Our green crescent flag, symbolizing Pakistan, is incomplete without the white color that represents our minority communities.” She highlighted the importance of celebrating religious diversity and fostering mutual respect. The CM also shared her pride in the global recognition received following the appointment of Punjab’s first Sikh minister. Quoting a Hadith of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), she emphasized the Islamic teaching of protecting the rights of non-Muslims, stating, “Whosoever oppresses a non-Muslim or infringes upon their rights, I will be a witness against them on the Day of Judgment.” She reflected on her father, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to respecting all communities, recalling how he forbade using the term “minority” to describe any community. “They may be fewer in number, but they are no less patriotic and human than anyone else,” she said. She also shared her personal experiences of participating in religious festivals, noting her visit to Maryamabad Church, where she was told that it had been over 100 years since a Punjab Chief Executive had visited the church.The CM announced several new initiatives aimed at improving the lives of minorities. For the first time in Punjab’s history, 50,000 families will receive the Minority Card, with plans to expand this to 75,000 families. Each eligible family will receive Rs. 10,500 every three months.