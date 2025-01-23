Thursday, January 23, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

MCS launches crackdown on encroachments

NEWS WIRE
January 23, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial, the Municipal Corporation Sialkot under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Anum Babar, has launched a crackdown against encroachments. Marble stones temporary and permanent encroachments and temporary roof shades were encroached on Jammu Road were demolished. Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar said that a comprehensive campaign has been launched against temporary and permanent encroachments. Under the supervision of Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sialkot Ejaz Hussain Malik, Mustansar Hussain Incharge Encroachments, Omar Shahzad Enforcement Inspector and encroachment staff, the marble stone owners have been strictly instructed to keep their material inside their shops and the operation will continue until the encroachments are completely eliminated.She said that the shopkeepers and encroachers should remove their encroachments on their own, otherwise the encroachments will be demolished and cases and fines will also be filed.

Govt tables PECA Bill in NA to deal with fake news

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1737525261.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025