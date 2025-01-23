Na’at competition held

Peshawar - A provincial-level Na’at recitation competition was held at the Cultural Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran in collaboration with the Islamic Teaching Institute. The event aimed to uncover the talents of young Na’at competitors, inspire them to follow the exemplary life of Prophet Muhammad (SWT), and promote Islamic unity.

The competition featured enthusiastic participation from various regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with contestants expressing their devotion to the Prophet (SWT) through heartfelt presentations. More than a contest, the event provided a platform for spiritual growth, the promotion of Islamic values, and fostering social harmony among the youth.

Participants were offered an opportunity to showcase their skills in a spiritually enriching environment that encouraged healthy competition. The Cultural Center of Iran and the Islamic Teaching Institute worked together to ensure the event’s success, reflecting the deep cultural and religious ties between Iran and Pakistan.

This Na’at recitation competition stood as a testament to the collaborative efforts of the two nations, delivering a message of love, spirituality, and unity. It underscored the significance of moral and spiritual development in shaping the next generation while reinforcing the enduring bond of Islamic brotherhood.