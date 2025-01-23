Thursday, January 23, 2025
NA panel approves ‘The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024’

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 23, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunication on Wednesday approved “The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024” with a majority vote as the major opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf opposed it.

The meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of MNA Syed Amin ul Haq here.

The Committee discussed “The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024” (Government Bill) in detail.

After detailed deliberation, various aspects of the Bill were reviewed, and after considering the amendments presented before the Committee, they were endorsed. A vote was conducted for the approval of the Bill, in which 17 members participated, out of which 11 members voted in favour and six members voted against it. Therefore, with a majority vote, “The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024” was passed by the Committee.

Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, Ahmad Atteeq Anwar, Ammar Ahmad Khan Leghari, Romina Khurshid Alam, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Syed Ali Qasim Gillani, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, Sharmila Shiba Faruqui Hashaam, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Ahmad Saleem Siddiqui, Pullain, Gohar Ali Khan, Omer Ayub Khan, Sher Ali Arbab, Awais Haider Jakhar, Umair Khan Niazi, Rai Haider Ali Khan, and Adil Khan Bazai, besides the officials of the Ministry, attended the meeting.

