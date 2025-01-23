Non formal education model to help elevating enrollment ratio: Hemnani

KARACHI - To deal with the issue of the out of schoolchildren, Sindh government is taking vigorous measures including the non-formal education initiative to ensure access of every children to quality education across the province, Sukhdev Aasardas Hemnani a Sindh government spokesperson said. He, in a statement issued here on Wednesday, said that Sindh government complying with the articles 25-A and 37-B, has introduced legislation for free and compulsory education of children aged up to 16 years. The school fees have been abolished in public sector schools and books, stationary, school bags and uniform being provided free to enrolled students. Considering the significant number of the out of school children in Pakistan and being cognizant of the fact that formal education system alone could not address the issue, Sindh government has adopted an approach of non formal education, he said adding that 3000 non formal education centers to be set across the province under the initiative, and in every district, 100 such centers will provide education as well vocational skills to enrolled students.

Besides, the government has also decided to start evening classes in primary school to check the drop out ratio and those schools will later be upgraded to middle school to sustain the enrollment ratio, he informed adding that various other measures including teachers license, merit based recruitment of 60000 teachers, introducing music classes at primary and middle level, and curriculum reforms were taken to ensure quality education to every children of the province.