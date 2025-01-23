Thursday, January 23, 2025
OEC to export medical professionals to KSA

APP
January 23, 2025
January 23, 2025

ISLAMABAD  -  Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export the medical professionals to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

An official source told APP here on Wednesday, he said that in this regard OEC collecting the data of job seekers who are interested in working in KSA.

He said that only female nursing staff with the relevant qualifications and experience candidates would be eligible to apply against the job.

Bachelor of Science in Nursing BSN (4 years) or (Post RN), Master’s Degree in Nursing or equivalent from an accredited institution or SCFHS Diploma in area of speciality – essential, current licensure as a professional registered nurse – essential, Registration with Saudi Commission for Health Specialties –essential, Minimum of 5 (five) years’ current clinical nursing experience, 2 (two) years of which in the speciality area of assignment–essential.

IHC issues notices in Toshakhana-II case acquittal petitions

Demonstrate advanced nursing knowledge and clinical competence in the assigned area. 

Interested applicants can apply via OEC’s website.

APP

