Officials directed to ensure comprehensive arrangements for 773rd annual urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro and Chairman of the Shehbaz Mela Committee Ghazanfar Ali Qadri has directed officials to ensure comprehensive facilities for devotees during the 773rd three day annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, scheduled to take place from February 18 to 20, 2025. According to a handout, over two million devotees from across the country are expected to attend the event. Presiding over a meeting at the Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences, Sehwan, on Wednesday, the DC reviewed preparations for the upcoming event. He directed security agencies to provide robust measures for the safety of devotees. He told the meeting that section 144 will be imposed by Commissioner Hyderabad on bathing in Arral and Danstar canals, including the entry of heavy traffic during the Urs Mubarak. Additionally, over 30 committees, headed by various officials, have been formed to oversee arrangements. The DC announced cultural activities such as Malakhra (traditional Sindhi wrestling), literary conferences, Sughar Katchehri and musical programs. He directed HESCO officials to avoid unscheduled power outages and fix existing faults in Sehwan before the event. Health officials were directed to ensure the availability of ambulances and medicines, while Rescue 1122 was tasked with preparing a contingency plan. The meeting was also informed that CCTV cameras will be installed throughout the city for monitoring and security purposes. The DC also announced a comprehensive operation to remove encroachments in Sehwan before the Urs. Officials of NHA were directed to complete all road works to facilitate smooth travel for devotees. The municipal department was directed to maintain cleanliness and ensure fire brigade readiness. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Sehwan and Secretary Mela Committee Muhammad Waqas Malook, Director of Syed Abdullah Shah Institute Dr Moeen ud din Siddiqui, DHO Jamshoro Dr Abdul Hameed Khoonharo and representatives from police, special branch, Auqaf, culture, motorway police, NHA, HESCO, education, health and irrigation departments.

The director of Syed Abdullah Shah Institute presented a detailed briefing on health related arrangements during the Urs, underscoring the collaborative efforts to ensure a successful and secure event.